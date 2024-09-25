King Meets US Ceos, Representatives Of Universities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Maryland, Sept. 25 (Petra) King Abdullah II on Wednesday met with a number of CEOs and representatives of US companies and universities in Annapolis, Maryland, to discuss opportunities in Jordan and enhance economic cooperation.During the meeting, organised by Maryland Governor Wes Moore, His Majesty stressed the importance of building on the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States to expand cooperation for the benefit of both countries.The King spoke about the Economic Modernisation Vision that Jordan is pursuing to promote investment opportunities, improve the business environment, increase the competitiveness of exports, and create job opportunities for Jordanians.His Majesty said Jordan is also moving forward in implementing political and administrative modernisation, despite regional challenges.The meeting covered ways to benefit from Jordan's investment advantages and the experiences of leading US companies operating in the country.For his part, Governor Moore spoke about the importance of networking between Jordan and the Maryland companies and universities represented at the meeting, in order to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment.The meeting included CEOs and representatives of universities and companies operating in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, engineering, food industries, technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, financial services, and hospitality.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh and Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.Earlier, the King met with Governor Moore and discussed the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.