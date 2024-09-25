Regent Attends Exercise At Royal Jordanian Command And Staff College

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 25 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, Wednesday attended part of a military exercise conducted by the Royal Jordanian Command and Staff College for the 65th Joint Command and Staff Course 29.According to a royal court statement, the drill aims to train officers of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab and officers from Arab and friendly countries on military planning and decision-making methodologies.During his visit to the college, Crown Prince Al Hussein listened to a briefing concerning the college and its most recent plans to develop training and leadership qualification methods.His Royal Highness commended the college's advanced level in preparing and qualifying leaders and staff officers theoretically and practically, stressing the need to benefit from the expertise, competencies, and opportunities offered by the college in light of regional challenges.