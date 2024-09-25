Jordan Condoles UAE Over Armed Forces Casualties
AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday extended its condolences to the UAE following the loss of four UAE armed forces personnel in a recent incident, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Ministry's Spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the UAE, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
