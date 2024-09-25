ZTE Strengthens Commitment To Advancing A Sustainable Digital Future For All At UN Summit Of The Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



ZTE Vice President Summer Chen was invited to deliver a keynote speech at SDG Digital "A Digital Future for All" at United Nations Headquarters ZTE reinforces its strong commitment to advancing meaningful global connectivity and digital transformation, and to accelerating progress on the UNSDGs

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763 / 000063), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication solutions, recently announced that Summer Chen, Vice President at ZTE, was invited to participate in SDG Digital and delivered a keynote speech at "A Digital Future for All" at United Nations Headquarters. During her speech, Ms shared ZTE's global efforts to leverage digital technologies for biodiversity protection, and articulated the company's strong commitment to advancing meaningful global connectivity and digital transformation, while actively promoting initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ZTE Vice President Summer Chen delivered a keynote speech at SDG Digital "A Digital Future for All"

The 5G base station has opened new possibilities for biodiversity protection in Kekexili

ZTE Vice President Summer Chen took a photo with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin

"A Digital Future for All" is the digital track of the Summit of the Future Action Days. Convened by the Office of the Special Envoy on Technology (OSET), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the digital track has brought forward-looking commitments from all stakeholders to harness innovation, science and data in a more inclusive, safe and sustainable manner, advancing a collective vision for leveraging digital technologies to deliver a more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future.

In Summer Chen's address, she emphasized that ZTE, in collaboration with Sanjiangyuan National Park, China Mobile Qinghai Branch, and China Tower, navigated extreme natural conditions and technical challenges to deliver a comprehensive telecommunication solution for Kekexili Nature Reserve, featuring high-capacity microwave technology, base stations and long-distance coverage. This initiative successfully established the first 5G base station at Zhuonai Lake Protection Station, enabling real-time monitoring of Tibetan antelope births and enhancing communication for guardians in challenging environments. The advancement also opens new possibilities for future environmental protection, ecological monitoring, scientific expeditions, and innovative management of protected areas.

"ZTE is actively engaging in biodiversity protection initiatives worldwide," Ms. Chen stated. "In Austria, we partnered with Drei Austria and IoT40 on the 5G Bee-o-Meter project to enhance the survival environment for bees. In Sichuan Province, China, we have rolled out Panda's Coming, the world's first panda protection 5G Messaging application to aid in habitat conservation and the daily work of rangers. Furthermore, as one of the first ITU P2C Champions, ZTE is dedicated to promoting digital transformation and meaningful connectivity in least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), and small island developing states (SIDS), helping to bridge the global digital divide."

Additionally, Summer Chen was invited to attend the "SDG Digital GameChangers Award Ceremony" and "SDG Digital Debrief Session: Moving the Mission Forward". During these events, she further shared ZTE's initiatives in leading digital transformation worldwide. One notable initiative is ZTE's recent collaboration with Orange Liberia to successfully complete its first rural network project, "Enhance Rural Area". This project has established 128 Rural EcoSites in Liberia, providing low-cost, easy-to-deploy and environmentally friendly (solar-powered) network services to locals, and effectively addressing connectivity issues in remote areas where conventional network solutions failed. As a result, over 580,000 rural users now benefit from enhanced digital, financial, and energy services, laying a solid foundation for the digital future of Liberia and Africa as a whole.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Global Electronics Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), ZTE remains committed to its vision "To Enable Connectivity and Trust Everywhere". The company strives to bridge the global digital divide by upholding the principle of Tech for All and driving digital innovations, thereby contributing new momentum toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

