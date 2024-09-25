Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Presented Recent Achievements And Strategic Direction At H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The event was attended by Annovis Founder, President and CEO Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D.

Dr. Maccecchini discussed the company's notable achievements and plans for the future and held a Q&A session with attendees.

The company CEO also participated in an expert panel discussing innovative non-amyloid approaches in Alzheimer's disease. Recent clinical trials of the company's lead compound buntanetap obtained encouraging results and was shown to improve cognition in both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients.

Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), participated in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, held virtually, as well as in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, Sept. 9-11, 2024 ( ).

The company was represented at the event by Founder, President and CEO Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., who gave a detailed presentation highlighting Annovis's recent achievements, followed by a Q&A session on Sept. 10. Dr. Maccecchini also participated in a panel discussion focusing on innovative non-amyloid...

