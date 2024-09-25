Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Experiencing New Growth After Entering The Behavioral Health Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe, developer of advanced alcohol detection and monitoring technology, has, after its recent expansion into the behavioral market, already secured 35 new customer accounts year-to-date

The company recently unveiled a national campaign targeting more than 45,000 behavioral health decision makers across the country The campaign is now expected to significantly build the SOBRsafe brand, grow demand and increase the company's share

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , the developer of advanced transdermal alcohol detection and monitoring technology, has made substantial progress in 2024. The company has secured 35 new customer accounts this year, a substantial increase over 2023. The success followed the company's late 2023 decision to focus on the behavioral health market.

“We first entered our core market of behavioral health in Q4 2023, where our technology is re-inventing the continuum of care by reducing redundancy, eliminating paper trails, creating digital records, improving billing processes, and most importantly, creating more time and focus for...

