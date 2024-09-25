420 With CNW - Study Shows Users Of Medical Cannabis Report Short-Term Benefits In Quality Of Life

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent study involving hundreds of individuals using medical cannabis has shown significant and rapid

improvements in overall

during the first three months of use, according to research from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic (PCOM). The findings, published in the“Cannabis Research Journal,” followed almost 400 adults in Pennsylvania who were new to medical marijuana treatments.

The participants, who were 46 years of age on average, used medical cannabis to address more than 20 health conditions recognized under...

