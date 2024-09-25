Into Nightfood Holdings Inc.'S (NGTF) Hands: California Hospitality Companies Employ Automation In Fight For Survival Resulting From Hourly Wage Increase
California's recent minimum wage hike to $20 per hour has already driven many restaurants out of business
Nightfood Holdings is capitalizing on this shift by diversifying with the Acquisition of Future Hospitality Ventures
Future Hospitality Ventures is an early entrant in the burgeoning Robotics-as-a Service market as billions of dollars shift from labor to automation in the coming years
The recent and unprecedented increase in California's minimum wage for foodservice workers has forced every restaurant and hospitality business statewide to evaluate their future existence and viability.
Acquisition and development company Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , a pioneer in the sleep-friendly nighttime snack market, identified the opportunity created by the radically shifting landscape, and invested aggressively into automation technologies. This move positions Nightfood at the...
