Most Tongue-Tie Patients Recover Without Treatment: Physicians

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pediatricians have termed tongue-tie one of the speaking disorder problems the signs of which appear among children after two years of age.

Experts recommended that besides being sympathetic to such children, they should be referred to the doctor as soon as possible.

Physicians said that children suffering from tongue-tie disorder may recover without till the age of five, but for some children, the disorder remained for a longer time which then could cause mental pressure and seclusion for children and they feel isolate in society.

He said that Ankyloglossia in children could be caused by some genetic issues, sudden nervous shock, damaged brain, psychological pressure, mental disorders etc. These patients are usually not capable of talking correctly or in some cases, they talk with repetitions and prolongations of sounds, the pediatrician explained.

Dr. Abdul Rashid Mansour, one pediatricians of Ariana Medical Complex, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“The tongue-tie is in fact a stress factor while speaking, child could not efficiently speak, they repeat and prolong some words and in some cases they pronounced some letters short.”

This problem in children can be very easily diagnosed because their chatting is interrupted and their lips shake and wink faster.

The stuttering in talking could be originated with nervous problems or genetic issues in children from generation to generations. Children usually contract this problem from the second to their six years of ages and 70 percent of these problems are addressed with the passage of time without treatment but some people carry the tongue-tie problem for their entire lives.

When these patients talk to other people, they usually cannot make their listeners understand, they feel stressed due to which their psychological and mental pressure increased and even they choose to get isolated from society, Dr. Mansour said.

If any of the parents witness such defect in their children, they must immediately consult with the physicians.

He advised the parents of such children to encounter their children with emotions, let them talk, listen to their words and assure them that their words make sense.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Ghous Zada, a doctor at Ali Sina Hospital said that stuttering in children is an issue in which the children could not continuously talk and arrange their words, this issue has a link with the lack of development of their brain.

This problem could not be diagnosed until the second year of the children's age, it is not a simple problem, the more time passes the more it becomes hard to treated, Ghous Zada said.

He has also confirmed that 70 percent of such children recover without treatment, the more they are treated with sympathy, the more their chance to be cured is high, he concluded.

Families' views

Khalida Habibi from Kabul said:“My son was three years old when we understood that he suffers from tongue-tie disorder, so we took him to a doctor. The doctor told us that your child will recover after the passage of some time. So we enrolled him in the school, he was a five-grade student when he refused to continue to study at school due the insulting behavior of his classmates.”

She suffers from the fact that her son is not literate and now works in one of the government offices as a cleaner and says:“Now the talking capability of my son has improved, he speaks well, but he missed education. If he wasn't insulted and humiliated by his classmates, he could have been literate.”

But Mohammad Nawin Gawhari of Khair Khana area of Kabul city told Pajwhok that his son is eight years old. When he was a child of two years, they understood their child suffered from a tongue-tie and could not pronounce some words properly.

He confirmed the tongue of their child has no problem now and could speak properly, he studies at a school and his talking capability has improved.

