(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) China's domestically developed C919 aircraft has made its first commercial flight using sustainable (SAF), marking a significant step towards the development of cleaner in the country.

The flight, which took place on Tuesday, travelled from Beijing to Shanghai, marking the first of four planned test flights using SAF. The trial follows a call by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Civil Aviation Administration of China to pilot SAF with various aircraft models, including the C919 aircraft.

“SAF can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 85 per cent compared to traditional fossil fuels, making it a promising alternative for civil aviation,” said a statement from the Chinese aviation authorities.

SAF, which is primarily derived from animal and vegetable waste, used edible oils, urban rubbish, and agricultural and forestry waste, is considered a vital element in the development of a sustainable aviation industry. This is reported by China Daily, a partner of TV BRICS .

This advancement demonstrates China's commitment to achieving environmental goals and promoting the sustainable development of its aviation industry.