QNL, General Customs Authority Sign Mou To Protect Cultural, Documentary Heritage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library and the General Authority in Qatar have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to enhance co-operation and exchange expertise in protecting cultural heritage and combating illicit trafficking in cultural heritage.

Under the MoU, the two entities will collaborate in terms of training, capacity building.

Signed by the executive director of Qatar National Library Tan Huism, and director of the Regional Customs Training Center at the General Customs Authority Mubarak Ibrahim al-Buainain, the MoU recognises the Library's role as the IFLA Regional Center for the preservation and conservation of cultural heritage in Arab countries and the Middle East.

It further broadens the scope of the ongoing co-operation between the two entities in preserving and protecting documentary heritage in particular, through initiatives such as the“Himaya” project and the recently hosted“Third Doha Workshop to Combat Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Heritage”.

The four-year MoU aims to strengthen the partnership and exchange of expertise between the two parties in eight strategic areas, with a focus on co-operation, co-ordination, and participation in national and regional training workshops.

These workshops aim to educate employees of local and regional customs authorities on legal frameworks, international agreements, and methods to combat illicit trafficking in cultural heritage, with a focus on documentary heritage. The MoU also ensures co-operation in capacity building and training for specialists and experts in customs authorities at local and regional levels.

Head of Regional Workshops and International Events at the Customs Training and Regional Center Ahmed Hassan al-Jassim said:“The signing of the MoU with Qatar National Library marks a continuation of the developmental objectives pursued by the Authority. This partnership is crucial for enhancing collaboration between the Authority and the Library in preserving documentary heritage and educating customs officers on the regulations for handling such documents. Furthermore, it underscores a mutual commitment to enhance the training systems and facilitate the exchange of expertise and specialists across shared domains”.

Head of Preservation and Conservation at Qatar National Library Maxim Nasra said the MoU marks the Library's latest endeavour to further advance its mission to protect cultural heritage.“Our collaboration draws on our shared expertise and empowers Qatar National Library to deliver on its objectives as the IFLA Regional Center given the key role that custom authorities play in combating illicit trafficking,” Nasra said.

The MoU will translate into joint working committees, periodic co-ordination meetings across all fields, and the development of executive plans for various projects to meet shared objectives.

The General Customs Authority has participated in all editions of the Library's annual Doha Workshop to Combat Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Heritage, including the latest edition that was held from September 9 to 12.

This year's workshop focused on strengthening the legal and legislative frameworks for the protection of cultural and documentary heritage in Arab countries and across the Middle East.

