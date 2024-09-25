PM Attends GCC-US Joint Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated Wednesday in a joint ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting addressed cooperation relations between the GCC countries and the US and ways to support and enhance them, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, updates in joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and ways to de-escalate in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.

