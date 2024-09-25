Alzheimer's Association Houston Launches Sustainability Initiative, Thanks To Green Mountain Energy Sun Club

(MENAFN- 3BL) HOUSTON, September 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Alzheimer's Association Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter is reducing its environmental footprint and saving money with a new rooftop solar array, funded by Green Mountain Sun Club.

The $178,000 Sun Club grant is launching the nonprofit organization's new sustainability initiative that aims to improve environmental stewardship. The new 87.29 kW solar array will save the local chapter nearly $10,000 in annual energy costs, which will allow them to serve an additional 250 families each year. This upgrade will also reduce the chapter's environmental footprint by over 4 million pounds of carbon dioxide over the lifetime of the array.

Founded in 1980, the Alzheimer's Association is a global leader in providing and promoting quality care and support for all who are affected by Alzheimer's disease. As the nation's largest under-recognized public health crisis, Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. One in three seniors die with Alzheimer's or another dementia.

Beyond research, the nonprofit's mission is to provide a vast array of services including resources, education, programming, support groups, care consultation and public policy change at the local and national level. By driving global research, they reduce risk and improve early detection. Locally, the Alzheimer's Association currently funds more than $10 million in research at six academic institutions.

“We are grateful to Green Mountain Energy Sun Club for this grant, which will allow us to invest more in dementia care, support and research, all while reducing our environmental impact,” said Richard Elbein, chief executive officer of Alzheimer's Association, Houston & Southeast Texas.

Green Mountain Energy's mission is to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy, and to advance sustainable communities through Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club has donated more than $14 million for 164 projects across Texas and the Northeast. Green Mountain Energy invites its customers and employees to contribute and help support more projects that promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation and environmental stewardship.

“We're excited to join forces with Alzheimer's Association Houston, investing not only in the future of our planet but also in the enduring care and compassion for those affected by Alzheimer's,” said Andrea Ortega-Toledano, senior director of sustainability, Green Mountain Energy.“Together, we're working to ensure that both our environment and our communities thrive for generations to come.”

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz or call 800.272.3900.

About Green Mountain Energy Sun Club

Green Mountain Energy's mission is to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy, and to advance sustainable communities through the work of Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club® has donated more than $14 million for 164 projects across Texas and the Northeast. Sun Club collaborates with nonprofit organizations on projects that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship. To learn more about Green Mountain Energy and Sun Club or to apply for a Sun Club grant, visit greenmountain/sunclub.

