Announcing R-TRADE, A Workforce Development Program For Refrigeration Technicians
Originally published by the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council .
In September 2024, we launched R-TRADE (Refrigeration Technician Recruitment, Advancement, Development, and Education), a nationwide workforce development program that aims to combat the critical refrigeration technician shortage. The generous support of R-TRADE's founding partners-Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Kroger, and Albertsons-made funding available for the program.
See original press release at the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
