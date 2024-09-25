Announcing R-TRADE, A Workforce Development Program For Refrigeration Technicians

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council .

In September 2024, we launched R-TRADE (Refrigeration Technician Recruitment, Advancement, Development, and Education), a nationwide workforce development program that aims to combat the critical refrigeration technician shortage. The generous support of R-TRADE's founding partners-Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Kroger, and Albertsons-made funding available for the program.

