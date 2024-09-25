Qualcomm, Aramco And RDIA Plan Design In Saudi Arabia Startup Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, September 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Qualcomm, through its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Aramco, and Saudi Arabia's Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) are planning to launch Design in Saudi Arabia (DISA). DISA is envisaged to be an incubator program for Saudi Arabia that aims to support startups that are adopting AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless technologies for industrial use cases.

This initiative aims to support early-stage startups in the high-tech sector by guiding them from product design and development to commercialization. It aims to provide a comprehensive suite of support that includes technical assistance, business coaching, and intellectual property (IP) training, all aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem. Should this initiative materialize, startups would gain access to resources such as Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco's industrial experience and RDIA's strategic guidance.

These resources may include Qualcomm® technology platforms such as mobile platforms, 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning and Aramco's Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab. Participating startups may also receive incubation support, access to lab facilities, and financial grants. Once this initiative is running, selected startups would have the opportunity to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies' business teams and engage in global commercial opportunities. These activities are designed to help diversify the Kingdom's economy, support local content, and create innovative growth opportunities, aligning with RDIA's mission to strengthen the national research, development, and innovation ecosystem.

“We are excited to play a pivotal role in helping to foster the next wave of high-tech innovation in Saudi Arabia, guiding AI and IoT startups from the stages of design and product development to commercialization,” said Wassim Chourbaji, SVP & President, Qualcomm MEA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“By meeting the unique needs of the Kingdom, we aim to propel it into a future of advanced digital transformation.”

"At Aramco, we aim to establish a robust digital superhighway that connects pioneering startups with Aramco's resources and market opportunities,” said Nabil A. Al Nuaim, Senior Vice President, Digital & Information Technology, Aramco.“This initiative is designed to accelerate digital transformation, helping to foster a globally impactful ecosystem that meets the current market needs and anticipates future challenges. By bringing together top talents, we are setting the stage for new ventures."

The program intends to place a strong emphasis on IP rights protection and patent strategy training. Qualcomm Technologies encourages startup teams to understand and implement effective IP strategies and manage their patent portfolios from the early stages of deploying advanced technology in their new products. This is facilitated through IP workshops and incentives for patent applications.

The planned DISA program would build on Qualcomm's proven track record of similar successful programs in Taiwan, India, Vietnam, and Africa, as detailed on the ecosystem enablement page .

