Wells Fargo Launches Financial Education Content Series For Student-Athletes

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 25, 2024 /3BL/ - today launched a content series offering student-athletes education with a particular focus on money management and maximizing earning potential while navigating the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era. The series is just the latest effort by Wells Fargo, The of Doing, focused on financial empowerment for student-athletes, prospective student-athletes, and their parents and guardians. Wells Fargo has been the exclusive provider of Game Plan's financial education curriculum since 2015 and, earlier this year, announced an expanded sponsorship with the leading provider of athlete development software to reach all 1,200 collegiate athletic departments with free financial education courses via Game Plan's mobile app and website.

The content series – which comes on the heels of the August NCAA board of directors' mandate requiring all Division 1 colleges to provide student-athletes with life skills development, including financial education – brings together Wells Fargo executives and NIL football players from the University of Georgia, University of Florida and the University of Southern California and will air across Wells Fargo's social channels and via the football players' and legends' Instagram accounts. At the start of each episode, the student-athlete is surprised when a legend from their school's football program joins in with the Wells Fargo executive to have an honest discussion, with each group tackling distinct financial territories.



September 25: USC quarterback Miller Moss (Instagram ) at Heritage Hall with Kristy Fercho, Head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion for Wells Fargo and former Trojan linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (Instagram )

October 3: UGA running back Roderick Robinson II (Instagram ) at Sanford Stadium with Michael Proctor, District Branch Network Senior Manager for Wells Fargo and former Bulldog running back Terrell Davis (Instagram ) October 9: Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (Instagram ) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with Cecil Burrowes, Senior Lead Business Growth Strategy Consultant for Wells Fargo and former Gator linebacker Brandon Spikes (Instagram )

In addition to his role in the content series, Terrell Davis will return to UGA's campus on October 3rd. During homecoming week and ahead of the October 5th matchup against Auburn, Davis will team up with Cecil Burrowes to host a conversation about self-worth and the importance of financial empowerment in the NIL era to student-athletes. The discussion will take place in-studio during an episode of“Bulldogs Live with Coach Smart, presented by Wells Fargo,” which airs live from 7:00-9:00p.m. Eastern on GeorgiaDogs , via the Georgia Bulldogs Facebook channel , through the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app, and by listening to 95.5 WSB Atlanta News & Talk radio. Episodes are also available on demand via the Georgia Dogs website and mobile app.

Davis said,“It's a new dawn in college sports now that student-athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness. Throughout my career, I have tried to mentor the next generation on and off the field. I'm proud to partner with Wells Fargo to help student-athletes and their parents and guardians understand not only maximizing earning potential during their college years, but also how best to manage their finances and avoid pitfalls.”

Burrowes added,“While we at Wells Fargo have financial education expertise, resources and tools, student-athletes and prospective student-athletes around the country are going to relate more to Miller, Rod and Graham, and having mentors like TD, Coach Spikes and Uchenna involved really helped drive home the importance of financial empowerment for the program. But Wells Fargo isn't just helping student-athletes and their families understand money management, we're committed to helping all people achieve financial stability and greater financial security over time.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune's 2024 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories .

Additional information may be found at

LinkedIn:

Contact Information

Wells Fargo

Alison Walsh

...

917.301.2962