Conspiracy Unveiled: Echoes Of Betrayal: Protocol Clean Slate By J. Henry Tate A Pulse-Pounding Thriller

TONEY, AL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J. Henry Tate's gripping thriller Echoes of Betrayal: Protocol Clean Slate was released on August 1, 2024, and is now available on Kindle. The follows Alabama-based P.I. Jack Campbell as he plunges into the dangerous world of international espionage after his best friend's murder. What starts as a domestic case quickly escalates into a deadly investigation threatening national security.

About the book:

In Echoes of Betrayal: Protocol Clean Slate, Jack Campbell must unravel a conspiracy involving a suspicious Army Captain and his Air Force wife. As the stakes rise, Jack joins forces with a team of powerful women, racing against time to expose the dark secrets hidden beneath layers of betrayal. With action -packed scenes, heart-stopping suspense, and twists that keep readers on edge, this novel promises to captivate from beginning to end. Jack's journey through loyalty, morality, and deception will leave readers questioning who they can trust as the conspiracy deepens.

About the Author:

Author J. Henry Tate's Echoes of Betrayal: Protocol Clean Slate is a must-read for fans of suspenseful, high-octane thrillers. Tate masterfully weaves a tale of intrigue and danger that will keep readers hooked until the final page. Don't miss out on this electrifying debut!

Availability:

Get your copy of Echoes of Betrayal: Protocol Clean Slate by J. Henry Tate today on Amazon Kindle and immerse yourself in a world where every decision is a matter of life and death!

Book Link:

Legal Disclaimer:

