Author Don Leichel Releases Two Books Revealing The Authenticity Of The Turin Shroud And The Near Return Of Jesus Christ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Don Leichel , author, numerical expert, and researcher, is pleased to announce the release of two new books,“The Man Clothed in Linen” and“Sworn to Secrecy ,” which present new and scientific based findings on the Shroud of Turin and the return of Jesus Christ. Drawing from over 20 years of research, Leichel explores biblical codes, historical texts, and religious symbols, offering a detailed examination of one of Christianity's most debated relics - the Shroud of Turin. These non-fiction aim to provide readers with new perspectives on religious mysteries through a combination of scriptural analysis and scientific inquiry.



Leichel's first book, "The Man Clothed in Linen," explores the intricate codes embedded in the Book of Daniel, interwoven with biblical symbols and astronomical knowledge. The culmination of this research is a predictive model foretelling the imminent return of Jesus Christ. Available in PDF format in nine different languages, the publication offers an unprecedented glimpse into one of the Bible's most enigmatic prophecies.



"The discovery of these codes is a revelation that will redefine how we understand biblical prophecy and history,” says Leichel.“What we have unearthed points towards a truth that has been hidden in plain sight for centuries.”



Leichel's eagerly anticipated second book, "Sworn to Secrecy," set for release in the last quarter of 2024, builds upon the author's two decades of research, melding Hebrew scripture, Egyptology, and his prior findings to offer a definitive verdict on the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin. A relic that has captivated scientists and theologians alike for centuries, the Shroud has remained a topic of intense debate, with no consensus on its origin - until now.



"'Sworn to Secrecy' goes beyond speculation by staging a mock trial, where a jury of twelve evaluates the evidence provided by experts in various fields,” Leichel states.“The conclusion reached through this exercise delivers irrefutable proof of the Shroud's authenticity.”



Adding to the intrigue, recent mainstream media coverage of the Shroud has only heightened interest in the topic. Peer-reviewed scientific research utilizing x-ray scattering techniques has indicated that the Shroud is not merely 800 years old, as previously thought, but is very likely to be 2,000 years old. Additional scientific analysis of the bloodstains on the Shroud has also pointed to the possibility of its authenticity, but conclusive evidence has remained elusive - until the ten new findings presented in "Sworn to Secrecy."



In addition to his pioneering research, Don Leichel has introduced an innovative distribution model for his books. For example, "The Man Clothed in Linen" is currently available in PDF format for €7.77, with the added incentive of receiving a free translation in one of nine languages, thanks to cutting-edge AI translation technology. Furthermore, purchasers will gain exclusive pre-sale access to "Sworn to Secrecy" at a discount of €5.00 upon its release on both the PDF and paperback version, and again including a free PDF translation in one of nine languages.



Leichel's family-run business, headquartered in the Netherlands, handles the global promotion and distribution of the books. This enterprise, managed by Don Leichel, his brother René and his son Jeffrey, has integrated advanced AI translation software to ensure these works reach an international audience in a variety of languages. With this commitment to accessibility, the Leichel family is dedicated to bringing these powerful revelations to the global Christian community and all others interested.



Both "The Man Clothed in Linen" and "Sworn to Secrecy" are expected to spark renewed discussions on biblical prophecy, ancient relics, and above all the Shroud of Turin.



For more information or to place an order, please visit or .



About Don Leichel



Born in Jakarta, Indonesia, author Don Leichel moved with his family to the Netherlands after World War II, where he studied at the Dutch Maritime college, that included expertise in astronomy and began his career as a navigation officer in the Dutch Merchant Navy. After emigrating to Australia in the 1960s and earning an accounting degree, Don worked as an internal auditor in the oil industry before returning to the Netherlands to pursue a banking career. In 1984, he and his wife settled in New Zealand, following their eldest son Edwin, where he became a senior auditor for the government.



In retirement, Don turned his focus to archaeology, ancient history, and biblical studies. His interest in Egyptology and the numeric prophecies of Daniel led him to uncover significant connections between historical and astronomical events and biblical prophecy. These discoveries formed the basis of his book,“The Man Clothed in Linen.” His latest work,“Sworn to Secrecy,” set for release in late 2024, delves into the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin and its links to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

