SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Starbucks

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Starbucks Corporation (“Starbucks” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SBUX) and reminds investors of the October 28, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning related to Starbucks' Reinvention strategy, comprising: a roadmap and clear plan for success outside of the US, including opening new stores; positive same-store sales; and strong local innovation in foreign economies.

On April 30, 2024, after market hours, investors began to question the veracity of defendants' public statements following Starbucks' press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings and the accompanying same-day earnings call. In pertinent part, defendants announced disappointing Q2 Fiscal 2024 results, stating that store sales declined globally 4%, with traffic falling 7%, and further disclosed a 2% decline in new revenues to $8.6 billion. On the back of these results, Starbucks additionally lowered their guidance for FY 2024, citing global declines in store sales, net revenues, and both GAAP and non- GAAP earnings. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the issues Starbucks was facing in China, with CFO Ruggeri stating, in reference to the Chinese market,“we still see the effects of a slower-than-expected recovery, and we see fierce competition among value players in the market.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Starbucks' revelation. The price of Starbucks' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $88.49 per share on April 30, 2024, Starbucks' stock price fell to $74.44 per share on May 1, 2024, a decline of over 15% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Starbucks' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

