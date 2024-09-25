(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (“Kaspi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:KSPI) on behalf of Kaspi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kaspi has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Kaspi“systematically misled U.S. investors and regulators in its repeated claims-especially ahead of the Company's January 2024 NASDAQ listing-that the Company has zero exposure to Russia,” when in fact“Russia has contributed materially to Kaspi's reported growth.” Following publication of the Culper Research report, Kaspi's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $19.20 per ADR, or 16.13%, to close at $99.81 per ADR on September 19, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kaspi shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .

