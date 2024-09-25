NYC-Based Poet Vincent J Tomeo Offers A Humorous Take On Life's Difficulties In His Book, The Usefulness Of Hippopotamus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times

Embracing laughter in "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times", a collection of poems by Vincent J Tomeo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poet Vincent J. Tomeo announces the release of his latest work, "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times." This joyful collection of poems is inspired by Disney's Fantasia, of which the dancing hippopotamus in the movie provided comedic relief to the author.Amid the struggles of the pandemic and his battle with bladder cancer, Tomeo found solace and strength in humor. The result is a collection of poems (aka chapbook) that not only entertains but also serves as a reminder of the healing power of laughter. "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus" invites readers to find joy even in the most difficult times, proving that humor can be a beacon of light in the darkest moments.Tomeo's vibrant poetry and witty observations transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, capturing the essence of joy and resilience. His work underscores the idea that humor is essential for mental and emotional well-being, providing a much-needed respite from life's challenges.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Vincent J. Tomeo, born and raised in Corona, Queens, NYC, is an acclaimed poet with over 1,146 pieces of literature published and 108 awards to his name, along with an impressive international presence. He has recited his poetry across the United States and around the world, including in South Korea, Australia, Africa, Europe, and Italy. Tomeo's previous works, such as“My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York,” have garnered critical acclaim and awards, including Honorable Mention in the Rainer Maria Rilke International Poetry Competition, and have been archived in the Vatican in Rome, Italy. Additionally, the book has received three notable seals: one from the Pacific Book Review Notable Book Award, the Hollywood Book Reviews Excellent Merit Award, and was recommended by the United States Review of Books.For more information on purchasing“The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times,” it is available on Amazon and other major book retailers. Be sure to catch a feature of this book in the September 2024 issue of Harper's Magazine!Peace, flowers, love and light.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Elmer Alexander Teves

Olympus Story House

+1 818-809-0723

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.