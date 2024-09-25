Vitek IP Announces The Availability Of The Enterprise Storage Patent Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel Buri, CEOPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Enterprise Storage patent portfolio originally developed by Burlywood, Inc, a cloud storage and software provider.The Enterprise Storage patent portfolio contains 9 US assets within 7 patent families and is available as two separate lots. The first lot covers patented technology for high-performance and high-reliability Solid State Drive device control, including a foundational patent covering multiple layers of error correction codes. The inventions in the first lot are applicable to all manufacturers of SSD modules and controllers. The second lot covers cloud data storage technology including partitioning large datasets and QoS for storage platforms. The technology in the second lot is applicable to enterprise cloud storage and analytics platforms.The foundational patent in the first lot covers using an outer error correction code to enable the use of a high-performance inner code, such as the Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) code that has the error correction capabilities necessary for today's triple and quad level flash memory cells. The patent has over 14 years of life remaining and is applicable to numerous large corporations offering SSD modules and controllers. The patented solution enables the performance and reliability necessary for today's enterprise and personal storage solutions.A key patent in the second lot describes partitioning large datasets to optimize data access and query performance. The patent is applicable to data lakes and large data analytics platforms. Another key patent in the second lot describes using a token bucket algorithm to meet service level agreements on a storage platform. Both of these patents have more than 14 years of life and are implemented by numerous large companies. Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.The Enterprise Storage patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a unique patent portfolio with core SSD device control and enterprise cloud storage technology. The inventions are being implemented by multiple large semiconductor companies and cloud storage providers.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q1 2025. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at ....About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over six decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek's patent consultancy , brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world's largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit .

