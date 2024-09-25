Indian Embassy Urges Citizens To Avoid Travel To Lebanon Amid Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Sep 26 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Beirut has issued an advisory strongly urging Indian citizens against travelling to Lebanon till further notice following the recent incident of and blasts in communication devices.

They have also advised the Indian nationals residing in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible and further advised the people to exercise "extreme cautions" and remain in contact with the Embassy, who have to remain here amid the escalating situation.

"As a reiteration of the advisory issued on August 1, 2024, and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Embassy said on Wednesday in their notice.

"All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: ... or the emergency phone number +96176860128," the Embassy said.

Earlier on September 24, the Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that Israel's recent military strikes on Lebanon have resulted in at least 558 fatalities, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Of 558 people who have died from IDF strikes, 50 are children, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, adding that 1,835 people have been injured.

Notably, Israel continued striking Hezbollah positions in Lebanon while the Iran-backed terror group fired volleys of rockets at Haifa, Nahariya, the Galilee, and the Jezreel Valley overnight and Tuesday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces said the Air Force struck more than 1,600 targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, including missile launchers, command posts, and other terror infrastructure, including those located inside civilian homes.

Israeli artillery and tanks hit other Hezbollah targets in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh near the border.

The IDF said 210 rockets were fired into Israel on Monday. Several Israelis were treated for shrapnel, hurting themselves while making their way to shelter, or panic attacks.