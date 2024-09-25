OECD Forecasts: Brazil Rises, Argentina And Mexico Struggle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has updated its economic forecast for Latin America's major economies.



The latest report presents a mixed outlook for Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil. Argentina's faces significant headwinds in 2024.



The OECD predicts a 4% contraction, a 0.7 percentage point downgrade from its May forecast. This decline reflects a moderation in domestic demand within the South American nation.



Mexico's economic outlook has also dimmed. The OECD now expects growth of 1.4% in 2024, a 0.8 percentage point reduction from earlier projections.



This adjustment comes as Mexico experiences a slowdown in employment growth. Brazil emerges as a bright spot in the regional forecast.







The OECD has revised Brazil's growth projection upward by one percentage point to 2.9% for 2024, matching the estimated growth rate for 2023. Looking ahead to 2025, the OECD foresees divergent paths for these economies.

Latin America's Economic Outlook

Argentina's economy may rebound with 3.9% growth, while Mexico 's growth is expected to slow to 1.2%. Brazil's economy is projected to maintain its momentum with 2.6% growth.



Inflation remains a key concern, particularly in Argentina. The OECD projects Argentine inflation to reach 147.5% in 2024 before moderating to 46.7% in 2025.



Economists expect Mexico's inflation to decrease from 5.5% in 2023 to 4.5% in 2024 and further to 3% in 2025. Brazil's inflation trajectory appears more stable, with projections of 4.4% in 2024 and 4% in 2025.



Currency depreciation has impacted these economies in various ways. While it has boosted export revenues, it has also increased dollar-denominated debt servicing costs and contributed to inflationary pressures.



The OECD's report highlights the interconnected nature of global economic trends. Geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and financial market volatility pose significant risks to the region's economic outlook.



However, potential upsides include stronger consumer spending and further declines in oil prices. As Latin America navigates these economic currents, policymakers must remain vigilant.



Balancing growth, inflation control, and fiscal stability will be crucial for the region's economic resilience in the coming years.

