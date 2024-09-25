Onpoint Community Credit Union Appoints Dayne Sorensen And Michelle Loftsgard As Regional Area Managers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Both roles will oversee OnPoint's operations in Oregon's fastest-growing markets

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union

has expanded its leadership team with the of two local branch managers to Assistant Vice President/Area Managers of two growing regions. Dayne Sorensen, who previously served as manager of OnPoint's Coburg Road branch, was named Assistant Vice President/Area Manager for the Mid-Willamette Valley. Michelle Loftsgard, who previously served as manager of OnPoint's Bend South branch, was named Assistant Vice President/Area Manager of Central Oregon.

Dayne Sorensen, Assistant Vice President/Area Manager for the Mid-Willamette Valley (left) and Michelle Loftsgard, Assistant Vice President/Area Manager of Central Oregon (right)

These promotions will allow OnPoint to align its resources, provide more focused and enhanced sales and service execution across its key markets, and position OnPoint for additional growth in these regions.



"Our employees are key to strengthening our member and community relationships, especially in these regions," said Tory McVay, SVP/Chief Retail Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are incredibly proud to have Dayne and Michelle on the OnPoint team, and are excited to see them grow in their new roles."

Dayne Sorensen: Leading the Mid-Willamette Market

Sorensen will oversee operations for OnPoint's five branches in the Mid-Willamette area: Springfield, Coburg Road, Santa Clara, Corvallis and Albany. He joined OnPoint seven years ago as the manager of the Coburg Road branch. Previously, he was a branch manager for Idaho Central Credit Union.

"Dayne has been a valuable member of our team and has taken on many different leadership roles at OnPoint over the years," said Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for OnPoint Credit Union. "His deep knowledge of the market positions him perfectly to drive OnPoint's growth and member services in the Mid-Willamette region."

Sorensen holds a bachelor's degree in international and economics studies from Idaho State University and a Master of Leadership from Bushnell University. He enjoys all sports, especially watching the Utah Jazz while he and his wife

Samantha are busy raising their two children, Elliot and Isabelle.

"I'm honored to take on this new leadership role within OnPoint," Sorensen said. "The Mid-Willamette area is thriving, and I look forward to working with our talented team to strengthen our community relationships and ensure our members receive the highest level of service."

Michelle Loftsgard: Leading the Central Oregon Market

Loftsgard will oversee operations for OnPoint's three branches in the Bend/Redmond area in her new role. She began her career at OnPoint in 2010 as the manager of the Bend South branch. Loftsgard was the regional sales manager for Mid Oregon Credit Union before joining OnPoint.

"Michelle has been an integral part of our Central Oregon team for a number of years, and she is the right person to lead our efforts to grow our market share here," said Clevenger. "Her passion for the community and her experience in the region makes her the ideal person to lead our efforts in this critical market."

Loftsgard is an active member of the Central Oregon community, volunteering with The Greater Bend Rotary Club of Greater Bend, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and M Perfectly.

When she's not working, she enjoys gardening, cooking and raising her two fur babies, Angus and Josephine.

"Central Oregon is not just where I work; it's where I call home," Loftsgard said. "I am excited for the opportunity to take on this new role and to help OnPoint continue to grow its services and impact in this vibrant region."

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 576,000 members and with assets of $9.4 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

