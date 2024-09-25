Blue Wrench: Trusted Automotive Repair Services Across Boise, Meridian, And Garden City Since 1989

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Landen MattsonBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Wrench , a premier full-service automotive repair company, continues to provide reliable and high-quality vehicle repair and maintenance services throughout the Treasure Valley.With locations in Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Nampa, and Eagle, Blue Wrench is the trusted choice for comprehensive auto repair needs and truck repair center services , from fleet vehicles to motorhomes and heavy-duty trucks.Comprehensive Auto Repair Services for All Vehicle TypesBlue Wrench is proud to offer a wide range of services for a variety of vehicles, including diesel and gas engines, domestic and foreign passenger cars, and heavy-duty trucks. The company also specializes in maintaining and repairing motorhomes, making it a go-to destination for RV owners in the Boise area. Fleet vehicle services, including volume discounts and maintenance plans, are also available for businesses looking for reliable and cost-effective repair solutions.Advanced Digital Inspections and Nationwide WarrantyAs part of its commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction, Blue Wrench offers digital vehicle health inspections with every service. This comprehensive digital report gives customers a clear understanding of their vehicle's condition and helps them make informed decisions about necessary repairs.Blue Wrench also stands behind its work by offering a 24,000-mile/2-year nationwide warranty on all repairs, giving customers peace of mind knowing that their vehicles are in expert hands and protected long after the service is completed.Serving the Boise Area and BeyondWith multiple locations across the region, including Garden City, Blue Wrench makes it easy for customers to access expert auto repair services wherever they are. The shop's Garden City location, situated at 500 E 43rd St, is equipped to handle a full range of automotive repairs, from simple maintenance tasks to more complex engine and transmission work.Blue Wrench is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, providing flexible scheduling options for busy customers. Whether you need preventative maintenance, a complete engine overhaul, or tire replacement, Blue Wrench's experienced team is ready to help.Commitment to Customer Satisfaction and QualitySince its founding in 1989, Blue Wrench has been committed to providing transparent, reliable service. The company's experienced mechanics take pride in their workmanship, and customer satisfaction is always the top priority. Blue Wrench's reputation for honesty and quality service has earned it a loyal customer base that continues to grow across the Treasure Valley.Schedule Your Service TodayTo schedule an appointment or learn more about Blue Wrench's full range of automotive repair services, visit their website at or call the Boise location at (208) 951-2737 and the Meridian location at (208) 729-5960.About Blue Wrench:Blue Wrench is a full-service automotive repair company with locations in Boise, Garden City, Meridian, Eagle, and Nampa, Idaho. Established in 1989, Blue Wrench provides comprehensive repair and maintenance services for a wide range of vehicles, including pick-up trucks, passenger cars, motorhomes, and heavy-duty trucks. With advanced digital inspections, experienced mechanics, and a nationwide warranty, Blue Wrench is committed to delivering the highest standard of auto repair services to customers across the Treasure Valley.

