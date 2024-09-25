Tips To Prevent Urinary Tract Infections (Utis) From My Care Labs' Medical Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

My Care Labs wants to share valuable tips from their Medical Director on how to prevent Urinary Tract Infections through natural remedies and lifestyle changes.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Care Labs , a leader in diagnostic services, is proud to offer UTI testing five days a week at our Fremont lab, with walk-in and appointment options. In addition to our testing services, Dr. Carl Johnson, Medical Director at My Care Labs, is sharing key tips on how to naturally prevent UTIs and maintain urinary tract health.Dr. Johnson's Tips to Prevent UTIs:- Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush bacteria out of your urinary tract, reducing the risk of infection.- Incorporate Cranberries: Studies suggest that cranberries contain compounds that prevent bacteria from sticking to the bladder wall, lowering the chance of infection. Opt for unsweetened cranberry juice or supplements.- Practice Proper Hygiene: Wiping from front to back after using the restroom prevents bacteria from spreading to the urethra. Additionally, avoid prolonged use of tight-fitting underwear or wet swimsuits.- Urinate Regularly: Don't hold your urine for extended periods. Regular urination helps expel bacteria before it causes infection.- Consume Probiotic-rich Foods: Probiotics, found in foods like yogurt, help maintain healthy bacteria in your urinary tract, which can combat harmful bacteria.- Wear Breathable Fabrics: Wearing cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes allows airflow, preventing bacteria from growing in moist environments.- Avoid Irritants: Certain personal hygiene products, such as douches, powders, and harsh soaps, can irritate the urethra and lead to UTIs. Stick to gentle, unscented products.By following these natural remedies and lifestyle tips, you can reduce your risk of developing UTIs. However, if symptoms do occur, My Care Labs is here to help with fast and reliable testing services.UTI Testing at My Care LabsWe are pleased to announce that My Care Labs now offers UTI testing at our Fremont location five days a week. Whether you prefer to walk in or schedule an appointment, we are committed to providing same-day or 24-hour results. My Care Labs accepts all major health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medi-Cal, ensuring affordable access to testing for all patients.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit us at or call (510) 123-4567.About My Care Labs:My Care Labs is dedicated to providing fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic testing services. Our experienced medical team is committed to serving our community and ensuring patient wellness with cutting-edge technology and compassionate care.

Emily Garcia

My Care Labs

+1 5104964555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.