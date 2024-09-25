SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of An Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Certain Officers And Directors Of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)
Date
9/25/2024 7:30:50 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi &
Korsinsky announces that it has commenced an investigation of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS ) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you .
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders . For more information, please feel free to contact the firm. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway
4th Floor, Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25092024003732001241ID1108716493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.