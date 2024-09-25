Prime Minister Meets Belgian Counterpart
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them.
The meeting also covered the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.
The two sides also discussed ways to de-escalate in Lebanon in addition to several regional and international issues of common interest.
