عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Belgian Counterpart

Prime Minister Meets Belgian Counterpart


9/25/2024 7:26:23 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them.

The meeting also covered the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.

The two sides also discussed ways to de-escalate in Lebanon in addition to several regional and international issues of common interest.

Read Also
  • Prime Minister participates in Joint Ministerial Meeting between GCC Countries and US

MENAFN25092024000063011010ID1108716445


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search