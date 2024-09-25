Zelensky Meets With Macron: France Will Train And Equip Ukrainian Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed at a meeting with French President Emmanuel that France would train and equip a Ukrainian brigade.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Each of our meetings with President Emmanuel Macron strengthens the relationship between our countries and yields results that help protect lives," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that during the talks, he provided a detailed overview of the situation on the battlefield and outlined the needs of Ukrainian warriors.

Video: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"We discussed the further enhancement of Ukraine's air defense system and the training of our military personnel. France will train and equip a Ukrainian brigade, for which I am deeply grateful," Zelensky said.

He also thanked France for its steadfast support of Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, as well as for all its military assistance.

Photo: President's Office