Zelensky, Michel Discuss Proceeds From Frozen Russian Assets, Ukraine's Military Needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel have discussed ways to speed up the implementation of the decision on providing Ukraine with proceeds from immobilized Russian assets in Europe.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. We discussed ways to expedite the implementation of the decision on utilizing proceeds from frozen Russian assets, as well as Ukraine's military needs and the steps necessary to strengthen our resilience and defense capabilities," the post reads.

Video: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

According to the press service of the President's Office , Zelensky thanked Michel for his efforts and leadership in supporting Ukraine.

"I think that with your support, our path to the EU will be faster. There will be challenges. But in any case, we see this light in the near future," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the European Council president for the first tranche of EUR 1.5 billion, which was received from the proceeds of Russian assets.

In addition, the two discussed in detail the situation on the frontline, military needs, steps required to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and defense capabilities, and the implementation of the Joint Security Commitments between Ukraine and the EU. In particular, they talked about the full use of the resources from the European Peace Facility and the Ukraine Assistance Fund to support Ukrainian defenders.

Special attention was paid to maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and preventing any attempts to circumvent those sanctions.

Photo: President's Office