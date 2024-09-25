Finance Ministry Raises Another UAH 17.8B From Sale Of Government Bonds
Date
9/25/2024 7:19:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 24, 2024, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance raised UAH 17.784 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.
The ministry's press service said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth almost UAH 17.8 billion," the post reads.
It is noted that the Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 109 million at 14.62% with 1.1-year maturity; UAH 6.124 billion at 15.59% with 2-year maturity, UAH 4.972 billion at 16.6% with 3.2-year maturity, and UAH
Read also:
Industrial inflation
slows to 2.2% in August - State Statistics
The ministry also offered dollar-denominated bonds: USD 153 million at 4.66% with a maturity period of 1 year.
As reported, on September 17, 2024, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 13.831 billion (in equivalent) to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.
MENAFN25092024000193011044ID1108716276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.