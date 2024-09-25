Finance Ministry Raises Another UAH 17.8B From Sale Of Government Bonds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 24, 2024, Ukraine's of Finance raised UAH 17.784 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic bonds.

The ministry's press service said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth almost UAH 17.8 billion," the post reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 109 million at 14.62% with 1.1-year maturity; UAH 6.124 billion at 15.59% with 2-year maturity, UAH 4.972 billion at 16.6% with 3.2-year maturity, and UAH

Industrialslows to 2.2% in August - State Statistics

The ministry also offered dollar-denominated bonds: USD 153 million at 4.66% with a maturity period of 1 year.

As reported, on September 17, 2024, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 13.831 billion (in equivalent) to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.