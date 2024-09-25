Tochytskyi Discusses Importance Of Promoting Ukrainian Culture With Carnegie Hall's Director

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director, Clive Gillinson, the of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi discussed the role of cultural in strengthening Ukraine's international standing.

This was reported by the press service of the of Culture, Ukrinform saw.

“I was pleased to hear about your plans to organize another 'Concert for Ukraine' and, more importantly, the Concert for the Children and Youth of Ukraine on October 23. I fully support this idea. This initiative not only continues the tradition of cultural support for Ukraine, but also focuses on the younger generation, highlighting hope, resilience, and the importance of cultural heritage,”

said

Mykola Tochytskyi.

He noted that concerts, exhibitions, literature, and other forms of artistic expression serve as tools for positive influence, fostering deeper political and economic ties.

in

The meeting also addressed the issue of Carnegie Hall's collaboration with russian artists. In light of Russia's ongoing aggression and the fact that over 550 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the war, the Minister urged a review of the policy of granting the stage to musicians from a terrorist state.

As reported, in May 2022, the first charity Concert for Ukraine was held in New York at Carnegie Hall, the funds from which were directed to humanitarian aid to our country.