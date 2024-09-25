عربي


China Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile As Part Of Exercises

9/25/2024 7:19:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The People's Liberation army of China launched an intercontinental ballistic missile as part of the exercises, Azernews reports.
A rocket with a mock-up warhead hit the planned water area.

The regular launch was carried out in accordance with the program of annual military exercises of the missile forces. Its purpose is to check the weapons and the level of training of the troops. China has notified the relevant countries of the region in advance of the launch, the TV channel noted.

Later, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that the missile launch was not directed against other states.

"The launch complies with international law and international practice, it is not directed against any particular country or facility," the statement on the agency's website said.

MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108716274


AzerNews

