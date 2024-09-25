China Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile As Part Of Exercises
By Alimat Aliyeva
The People's Liberation army of China launched an
intercontinental ballistic missile as part of the exercises,
Azernews reports.
A rocket with a mock-up warhead hit the planned water area.
The regular launch was carried out in accordance with the
program of annual military exercises of the missile forces. Its
purpose is to check the weapons and the level of training of the
troops. China has notified the relevant countries of the region in
advance of the launch, the TV channel noted.
Later, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that the missile launch
was not directed against other states.
"The launch complies with international law and international
practice, it is not directed against any particular country or
facility," the statement on the agency's website said.
