Israeli Regime Mobilises Two Reserve Brigades To Lebanon Border

JERUSALEM, Sept 26 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime's Forces announced yesterday that, it had called up two reserve ground brigades to the regime-Lebanon border, where it unleashed the heaviest since 2006 on Monday.

The Zionists stated that, the decision followed a“situational assessment” and that the would be deployed for“operational activities on the northern front.”

The statement added that, the mobilisation would“enable the continuation of combat against Hezbollah, the defence of the regime, and create conditions for northern Israel's residents to return to their homes.”

On Monday and Tuesday, Israel conducted its most extensive bombardment of Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 550 deaths and over 1,800 injuries across the country. The bombardment has also displaced thousands of residents in Lebanon.

The escalation continued yesterday, with Israeli forces heavily bombing the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Hezbollah responded by firing at least 40 rockets into the regime, including a longer-range missile that triggered air raid sirens in central Israel, including Tel Aviv.


