2024 AOC County Road Needs Study Forecasts $834 Million Annual Revenue Shortfall For County Roads In Oregon

AOC Releases 2024 County Road Needs Study

Report forecasts statewide annual revenue shortfall of 59 percent over five years, with $834 million per year needed to maintain and manage county road system.

- AOC County Road Program Director, Brian WorleySALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) presented its 2024 County Road Needs Study to the Legislative Joint Committee on Transportation, forecasting a statewide annual revenue shortfall of 59 percent over the next five years, resulting in an additional $834 million per year needed to maintain and manage the county road system in a safe and adequate condition.“The objective of our 2024 study was to determine and demonstrate the funding required to support the county road system to meet the needs of the traveling public over the next five years,” stated AOC County Road Program Director Brian Worley, who presented the report to the lawmakers.“The report concludes that anticipated revenue will not meet even the basic road maintenance and safety needs for most counties. Over the next five years, counties anticipate a 60 percent shortfall for pavement preservation projects and a 70 percent shortfall for capital construction.”Oregon counties are facing structural funding challenges that impact core services, including maintenance of roads and bridges. Counties are responsible for the largest share of Oregon's road system, with 26,744 miles under county jurisdiction, including 3,448 bridges over 20 feet in length.“Most of the county system was constructed over a half of a century ago, and for the last four decades, county road departments have been prioritizing the maintenance, preservation, and safety of those roads,” said Worley.“However, all counties are seeing dramatic decreases in funding, and the consequences of inadequate funding are unsafe and unreliable bridges and roads.”As noted in the study, the majority of revenue for county roads come from the State Highway Fund, which comprises 47 percent of incoming revenues on average. For some counties, especially rural areas, operations and maintenance budgets are comprised solely from state support.“We urge legislators to consider this study in developing a transportation funding package in the 2025 session, and to uphold the 50-30-20 funding formula that supports the full transportation system through shared State Highway Fund revenues,” said Mallorie Roberts, AOC legislative affairs director,“AOC and counties will continue to partner with the state in 2025 to ensure growth and stabilization of the State Highway Fund with diverse and modernized funding mechanisms.”The current study is an update of AOC's 2014 study that reported the anticipated needs of road departments from 2014 to 2018. The 2024 study looks at the same road construction and maintenance activities anticipated by individual county road departments.To read the full 2024 study, and learn more about county road, bridge, and transportation priorities and funding visit oregoncounties .About AOCThe Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) unites Oregon's county governments. Founded in 1906, AOC brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice on statewide and national policy, exchange ideas, build new leadership skills, and exercise exemplary leadership in public service, while enriching the public's understanding of county government.

