Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives NATO Chief In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday

Both sides discussed aspects of security cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the NATO.

Attending the meeting were Kuwait Foreign Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Crown Prince Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Isa and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (end)

