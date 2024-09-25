Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives NATO Chief In New York
9/25/2024 7:14:53 PM
NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday
Both sides discussed aspects of security cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the NATO.
Attending the meeting were Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Crown Prince Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Isa and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (end)
