عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives NATO Chief In New York

Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives NATO Chief In New York


9/25/2024 7:14:53 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday
Both sides discussed aspects of security cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the NATO.
Attending the meeting were Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Crown Prince Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Isa and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (end)
msa



MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108716196


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search