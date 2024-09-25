Ukraine Pres. Accuses Russia Of Planning To Attack Nuclear Facilities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday accused Russia of planning to attack his country's nuclear facilities, warning that any dangerous incident in system may lead to nuclear disaster.

Speaking before the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy said he received a worrying report from Ukrainian intelligence that Russian President Vladimir plans to launch nuclear assaults on Ukraine and its infrastructure to separate from electricity.

"Since Russia can't defeat our people's resistance on the battlefield, Putin is looking for other ways to break the Ukrainian spirit," he said.

He called on the international community to assume its responsibility through pressing Russia to ensure nuclear safety.

There is no fair peace without Ukraine, he said, noting "any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war".

Russia still has further territories, and wants to destroy its neighbor, he stated. (end)

