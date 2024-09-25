Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Eswatini PM In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Russell Dlamini, Prime of the Kingdom of Eswatini, on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Both sides discussed the friendly relations between Kuwait and Eswatinie and ways to enhance the mutually-beneficial cooperation as well as major regional and international issues.

Attending the meeting were Director-General of Kuwait Direct Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Crown Prince Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Isa and Assistant Foreign Minister Bader Al-Tenib. (end)

msa









