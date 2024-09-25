عربي


Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Eswatini PM In New York


9/25/2024 7:14:52 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Russell Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.
Both sides discussed the friendly relations between Kuwait and Eswatinie and ways to enhance the mutually-beneficial cooperation as well as major regional and international issues.
Attending the meeting were Director-General of Kuwait Direct investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Crown Prince Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Isa and Assistant Foreign Minister Bader Al-Tenib. (end)
MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108716193


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

