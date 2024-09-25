Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Kosovo Premier In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Wednesday Kosovo Prime Albin Kurti.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, at Kuwait's permanent mission at the UN.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between Kuwait and Kosovo, and means of supporting and boosting them in a way that serves the two countries and their nations' interest, in addition to the latest developments on regional and international arenas.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Isa and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Office affairs Ambassador Bader Saleh al-Tunaib. (end) hm

MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108716192