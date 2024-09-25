Pentagon Rules Out Likelihood Of Imminent Ground Incursion Into Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh downplayed recent speculations that the Israeli forces are preparing for an imminent ground incursion into Lebanon.

"We certainly don't want to see any action taken that could lead to further escalation in the region. We still believe that there is time and space for diplomacy," she said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We want to see a and a solution to prevent an all-out war," Singh said, adding, "--it doesn't look like anything is imminent."

"What we're seeing on that northern border is an increase in, you know, the tit for tat going back and forth strikes between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, and that is our concern.

"We you know, we are concerned about a miscalculation. We don't want to see a wider regional conflict, and that's why, in every conversation that we have, we are continuing to press for diplomatic resolve," she affirmed.

Asked whether the United States was supporting the Israeli military operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon spokesperson said, "No, no support, even intelligence sharing."

"We are not supporting their operations when it comes to Lebanon, the support that you're seeing, or what you're seeing when it comes to US forces in the region is for our own force protection.

"Should we need to come to the defense of Israel like we saw from that, you know, large scale attack from Iran. We've positioned forces to do that. But when it comes to Lebanon, the US military has no involvement in Israel's operation.

"So I was saying in that context, it doesn't look like something is imminent. But again, I'd refer you to the Israelis to speak to their own operations.

"You emphasized that the administration's position is that you don't want to see further escalation, and you don't want to see an all-out war.

"Where do you draw the line? You know, especially with regards to a possible ground of racial that may be, well, like I said, I mean, I don't know that it is imminent," she added.

Singh reiterated that the United States wants to see steps that lead to de-escalation. (end)

rsr









MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108716191