Bomb Explodes In Courthouse In California, Injuring Two People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- A bomb exploded at Santa Maria Courthouse in California Wednesday, leaving two people injured, local announced.

"Explosion was from an intentionally set improvised explosive device," Santa Maria's police tweeted in X.

"We have two reports of non- life threatening injuries."

Police that one suspect was detained immediately, but warned that the scene remains active, and urged the public to continue to avoid the area.

"Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe," police said.

Police described the detained suspect as an adult male.

"This stage of the investigation is slow moving and detectives don't believe there are any additional outstanding suspects. The bomb team is processing the scene and the suspect is still being interviewed," the police indicated. (end)

