US Offers USD 920 Mln Loan To Romania

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The United States has announced a new USD 920 million-defense load to Romania.

Romania is a valued U.S. partner and Ally, and this significant loan agreement will further strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Romania is undertaking a major military modernization program, including purchases of U.S. defense equipment such as Abrams main battle tanks and coproduction of ammunition, he said.

He added that "Romania is a leader in NATO, working closely with Allies to advance Black Sea security and providing critical assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of a Patriot strategic air defense system and training Ukrainian F-16 pilots".

The US government is providing USD 60 million in FMF grant funding for the cost of this loan, which will help accelerate Romania's defense modernization by supporting urgent procurements of defense articles and services from the United States, he stated.

FMF direct loans are a security cooperation tool reserved for some of our most important partners.

Loan proceeds will further advance Romania's military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, substantially contributing to strengthening the defense and deterrence of NATO's Eastern Flank, he noted. (end)

