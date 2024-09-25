PM Trudeau Advances Progress, Prosperity At UNGA79 And The Summit Of The Future

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK / CANADA – Progressive leadership is driven by a shared belief that we cannot falter – on rights, on equality, and on an that works for everyone. We must keep moving forward.

That's the message the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, delivered as he concluded his participation in the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA) and the Summit of the Future, in New York City, United States of America. During UNGA, the prime reaffirmed Canada's commitment to advancing progress, prosperity, and fairness for every generation.

Prime Minister Trudeau joined global leaders at the Summit of the Future, which concluded with the adoption of the Pact for the Future – an ambitious pact that will see countries work together to tackle shared challenges. At the Summit, the Prime Minister delivered a statement affirming Canada's support for the Summit of the Future, its call for nations to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development , and its commitment to investing in our workers, our communities, and our future.

Summit of the Future

Building on the progress made at the Summit of the Future, Prime Minister Trudeau joined world leaders and prominent advocates at UNGA to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He emphasized Canada's commitment to unlocking increased financing to achieve the SDGs globally, particularly through his role as co-chair of the SDG Stimulus Leaders group. He also underscored the central role of gender equality as a pathway to achieving sustainable development, and made clear that women and girls must be able to make choices about their bodies, their lives, and their own futures.

Canada announced over $112 million to help protect the comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls worldwide.“We will also invest $58 million in projects that empower women and promote gender equality, particularly in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. With this funding, Canada will fulfill its $100 million commitment to address issues in unpaid and paid care work in low- and middle-income countries,” Prime Minister Trudeau said.

For tens of millions of people across the globe, including in Canada, climate change is not an abstraction. It is real, it is costly, and it does not stop at our borders. To successfully tackle climate change, the prime minister emphasized the importance of global, collective climate action. Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted industrial decarbonization as one such approach to fight climate change, including through innovative tools such as carbon pricing and welcomed six new members to Canada's Global Carbon Pricing Challenge ,which calls on countries to put a price on carbon to cover 60 percent of global emissions by 2030.

Prime Minister Trudeau also announced $3.9 million to be delivered through Canada's Global Forest Leadership Program so we can more effectively respond to wildfires and advance international leadership on sustainable forest management.

Haiti

Prime Minister Trudeau, alongside the prime minister of Haiti, Garry Conille, convened a high-level meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti to strengthen efforts to restore democracy, security, and stability in Haiti; and highlighted ongoing work to respond to the humanitarian needs of the Haitian people and Canada's continued support of the Multinational Security Support mission in the country.

Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the criticality of Haitian-led solutions to the conflict and announced over $16 million to support the transitional government's election preparedness, increase humanitarian aid, reduce gang violence, and expand access to justice for women and youth detainees while supporting their reintegration into society.“These measures will make a meaningful difference in helping Haiti address its immediate needs and create a better, more prosperous future for its people.”

At UNGA79, Prime Minister Trudeau announced $3.6 million in new wide-ranging investments to strengthen global peace and security, including on land mine clearance, and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, particularly women affected by conflict; emphasized the role of UN agencies in accomplishing this important work, announcing a $9 million investment to support the UN's efforts to strengthen development, humanitarian, and peacebuilding assistance in countries across the globe.

The Prime Minister participated in a leaders' roundtable titled In Defense of Democracy: Fighting Against Extremism, where he engaged with world leaders on challenges facing democracies, such as inequality, polarization, disinformation, and violent extremism, including online – reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening the rules-based international order and multilateral institutions, like the UN.

Throughout his visit, Prime Minister Trudeau met with international counterparts to discuss pressing geopolitical challenges, including Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and its global impacts, as well as the evolving situation in the Middle East; emphasized the importance of protecting democratic institutions from emerging threats, including misinformation and election interference, and safeguarding peace and security around the world.

At UNGA, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio, among others.

In the face of global economic and social insecurity, Canada chooses to invest in our country. Whether it's national $10-a-day child care, an ambitious housing plan, a national dental care program, or an industrial strategy that creates good-paying jobs while fighting climate change – these are choices that will make a positive difference in the lives of Canadians and help solve global challenges.

“Canada chooses to invest in our people, in our future, and in progress. That was my message at UNGA and at the Summit of the Future. Our government is taking action to fight climate change, break down barriers, solve the world's most pressing challenges, and deliver fairness for every generation,” the Prime Minister of Canada emphasised.

