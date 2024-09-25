Live Good Inc. Receives 2024 Innovator Of The Year Recognition From Orange County Business Journal In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jennifer Chi, founder of Live Good Inc., has been named a top "Innovator of the Year" by the Orange County Business Journal. This prestigious recognition, awarded by leaders in the California business community, celebrates companies that exemplify exceptional innovation and leadership in their industries.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Detroit, Michigan, to a Taiwanese American family, Jennifer has devoted her entire career to working on human rights matters. She received her B.A. from Stanford University, focusing on International Relations and Philosophy. During her undergraduate studies, she assisted scholars at the Hoover Research Institution think tank in analyzing disease migration in developing nations. Her first job out of college was at a public interest law firm where she registered and placed homeless people into shelters and counseled detained children who had been trafficked into the country.

Jennifer spent time at the

U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., working on policy issues concerning school construction and safety in the post-Columbine era. She earned her law degree from George Washington University before becoming an investigator examining factory production in Asia and working on human rights cases. As a human rights investigator, she observed countless workers overseas get sick from toxic materials while laboring excessively long hours for minimal compensation.

Through her international experiences, Jennifer formed a vision of a new mode of commerce by creating a sustainable manufacturing model focused on prioritizing human rights and environmental health.

The Orange County Business Journal "Innovator of the Year" recognized Jennifer, her passionate young team, and their inspiring company mission.

For a decade, Live Good has been on a mission to address specific crises in manufacturing and distribution by developing a business model with a new vision– a vision of

inclusivity, sustainability, and community orientation. Embodying the humanitarian spirit of servant leadership, Live Good has made progressive contributions not only to sustainable manufacturing but also to humanitarian efforts locally and around the globe by bringing people from all walks of life together and establishing strong partnerships to tackle the pressing issues of homelessness, food insecurity and access to education.

Living up to its name, Live Good is a force of good. Last year, the company held many educational and charity events; partnering with the nonprofit Union Station Homeless Services (USHS), it had its first Live Good Charity Auction, A Celebration of Love and Unity Marathon, where participants ran over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and Lunch with the Mayor held at Palm Court at the Great Park in Irvine, CA. Attendees were treated to an intimate and private luncheon with guest of honor, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan. These events raised funds to serve and empower the homeless population of Los Angeles and Orange County.

For the past six years, Live Good team members have volunteered to serve Thanksgiving Dinner to the homeless in LA and Pasadena through

USHS and distribute food at Saddleback Church Lake Forest campus drive-through food pantry.

Other community involvement includes working with Women in Information and Computer Sciences at

UCI to develop programs designed to train women in high-tech and providing a mentorship program for at-risk youth from schools in San Francisco and along the California coast.

Earlier this year 2024, Live Good created a legacy of impact with "A Celebration of Love and Unity" events series launching a first-ever

esports charity tournament in partnership with the UCI Esports Department. The purpose of this event was to raise funds for a charter school in the Inland Empire, building bridges between diverse communities and celebrating strength in unity.

For more information about Live Good Inc, and to sign up for their newsletter, visit

Live Good Inc. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and X @LiveGoodInc

