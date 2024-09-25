New Survey: Vast Majority Of Voters Support SSA Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Disabled, SSDI, and SSI Voters Strongly Support SSA Leadership and Reforms

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Morning Consult for the Alliance for America's Promise (AFAP) reveals strong support among registered voters aged 50 and above who are disabled or enrolled in Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Social Security Insurance (SSI) for improvements now underway at the Social Security Administration (SSA). Voters also overwhelmingly favor SSA Commissioner O'Malley's efforts and expressed their desire for further action to enhance access and protection for disabled individuals and veterans.

"Under Commissioner Martin O'Malley, significant progress is being made at the Social Security Administration, including faster service, streamlined processes, and fairer policies," said Eve Hill on behalf of the We Can't Wait Coalition. "This important survey documents that disabled, SSDI, and SSI voter majorities ranging from 2-in-3 to nearly 9-in-10 deeply appreciate the direction being taken by Commissioner O'Malley and the changes now underway at the SSA."

"SSDI and SSI enrollees and individuals with disabilities have an important voice in America's electorate, and they are using it to ensure the priority needs are being met," Jason Turkish of the Alliance for America's Promise agreed. "From fair judicial proceedings to eliminating the current attestation paperwork requirement to counting the first month of need in the five-month waiting period, voters are eager to take additional steps to improve accessibility and service delivery at the SSA."

In addition to calling priority attention to progress at the Social Security Administration, the AFAP poll also reveals strong support for Congressional action to safeguard the rights and welfare of disabled persons and veterans. "There is a clear mandate for policymakers to prioritize and address the unique challenges faced by Americans with disabilities," Mr. Turkish added. "In fact, Congressional passage of The We Can't Wait Act and The GUARD VA Benefits Act is overwhelmingly supported by 74% and 82% of surveyed voters, respectively."

About the Survey:

Morning Consult conducted a nationwide survey in July 2024 among a sample of 1001 50+ voters. The interviews were conducted online, and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of registered voters age 50+ who are either disabled or enrolled in SSI/SSDI based on gender, age, educational attainment, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Media Contact

Eric Berger

804-405-7600

[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Partners Group

