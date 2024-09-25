Astera And Carbon Conversion Group Unveil Regulation A+ Tier 2 Capital Plan At UN Climate Week For Sustainable Graphene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bob Switzer, Chairman of AsteraNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful response to the urgent calls for climate action during UN Climate Week 2024, Astera, in partnership with Carbon Conversion Group, Inc., has unveiled a groundbreaking $75 million capital-raising initiative under Regulation A+ Tier 2.This initiative is a direct result of climate finance mobilization efforts emphasized during the event, which underscored the importance of scaling innovative technologies to achieve net zero goals. This fundraising effort, under the newly formed Carbon Conversion LLC, is set to fast-track the global deployment of an advanced technology that transforms industrial plastics into pure synthetic graphene-positioning it as a vital player in achieving global net-zero targets.The proprietary plastic conversion technology at the heart of this initiative has the potential to revolutionize how the world addresses plastic waste. By converting industrial plastics into valuable synthetic graphene, it not only tackles one of the planet's most critical environmental challenges but also fosters the transition to a circular economy, where waste is repurposed into sustainable resources. This $75 million raise will accelerate the manufacturing and deployment of this cutting-edge machinery in strategic global locations, supporting industries and governments in meeting their sustainability goals.Astera and Carbon Conversion Group are joined by Global Green, a prominent environmental advocacy group, in pushing this initiative forward at a pivotal moment in climate discourse. The partnership's commitment to actionable climate solutions aligns perfectly with the UN Climate Week agenda, reinforcing the need to scale innovative technologies that can deliver measurable impact in the fight against climate change.This initiative underscores the urgency of global climate action while positioning Astera and Carbon Conversion Group at the forefront of technological advancements that will drive the shift toward a sustainable future.About AsteraAstera is a leader in environmental innovation, dedicated to advancing sustainable technologies that address critical ecological challenges. As a pioneer in transforming industrial plastics into graphene, Astera is at the forefront of revolutionizing waste management and promoting resource efficiency. Beyond waste transformation, Astera is deeply committed to developing and implementing renewable energy solutions that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy independence. Its mission is to provide sustainable technologies that enable communities worldwide to achieve ecological balance and economic growth. Through strategic partnerships with governments, industry leaders, and non-profit organizations, Astera is not only reducing the global dependency on non-renewable resources but also driving progress towards greener cities and a sustainable future.About Carbon Conversion Group (CCG)Carbon Conversion Group is a ground-breaking plastic waste recycling company that specializes in transforming un-recyclable industrial and commercial plastic waste into synthetic graphene, graphite, hydrogen and other valuable commodities. CCG successfully addresses the escalating issue of plastic waste, simultaneously providing an environmentally friendly solution and producing critical materials for the US market.About Global GreenGlobal Green is the American affiliate of Green Cross International (GCI), a global non- governmental organization founded by President Gorbachev in 1993. For nearly 30 years, Global Green has served as a recognized national leader in advancing smart solutions to climate change that improve lives and protect the planet, with the mission to foster a global value shift toward a sustainable and secure future.Programmatically, Global Green works to create green cities, neighborhoods, affordable housing, and schools to protect environmental health, improve livability, create sustainable communities, and support the planet's natural systems. In service of its mission, Global Green has partnered with over 50 organizations including local and federal governments, Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, international groups and private foundations.For Media Inquiries, ContactFor Global Green : ...For Astera and CCG : ...

