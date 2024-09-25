At The Chicago Sports Summit, Attendees Get A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Sports In The City While Contributing To Groundbreaking Research At Rush

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to improving care and finding new, effective ways to treat patients, it takes a village. A village that both leads and supports research. And that's the driving force behind the eighth annual

Chicago Sports Summit .

Hosted by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush , the Summit brings together leaders from across Chicago's dynamic sports scene. Attendees will:



Discuss and learn about the latest trends and happenings in sports

Network with sports leaders across the city Learn about the ins and outs of sports medicine, innovative research, the business side of sports and more

Most importantly, the Summit highlights the importance of health research, with all proceeds from the event supporting orthopedic research at Rush.

"Everybody should be participating in research in some way -- patients, physicians, providers at all levels, administrators and even the community," says Joshua Jacobs, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Rush. "This helps us translate research findings faster and more efficiently. Then, we're able to introduce new technologies and treatments to our patients."

The community has a chance to play a role in supporting this important research by buying a ticket to attend the Summit on October 8 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Supporting orthopedic research

The Summit supports research that focuses on the full range of orthopedic conditions and treatments and improves quality of life.

Rush's orthopedic experts are leaders in translational research, which is often described as research "from the bench to the bedside." This includes taking early scientific findings from a lab (the bench) through the full research cycle and into clinical practice to benefit patients (the bedside).

The biggest challenge with this research is funding.

"Musculoskeletal disease and pain have been generally underfunded from federal sources, despite being incredibly prevalent," says Jacobs. "Only 2% of the National Institutes of Health budget is dedicated to musculoskeletal disease, but nearly 50% of people are afflicted by musculoskeletal medical conditions at some point in their life."

Orthopedic research at Rush relies on philanthropic funding, including proceeds raised through the Chicago Sports Summit .

"The NIH tends to fund research that is well-established; it's hard to get NIH funding for very novel approaches," says Jacobs. "That's where philanthropy can really help provide resources to our best and brightest, who are pursuing these breakthrough ideas."

Examples of innovative orthopedic research supported through the Summit include:



Prevention and long-lasting treatment of osteoarthritis

Novel ways to treat back pain and disc degeneration using biologics and antibiotics Identifying biomarkers of pain to determine patients most at risk after joint replacement

Behind the scenes of Chicago sports

The Summit brings together like-minded sports enthusiasts who are committed to advancing groundbreaking orthopedic discoveries. Hosting the Summit in the heart of Chicago is a win-win.

"Sports are part of the very fabric of Chicago," says Brian Cole, MD , orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and founder of the Chicago Sports Summit. "The city is rich in sports and business, and the Summit really leverages the number of franchises and business enterprises we have here in the city."

Panels at the Summit will be hosted by leading Chicago sports anchors and commentators, including Leila Rahimi and Alex Maragos from NBC5 Chicago, Ryan Baker from CBS2 Chicago, and David Kaplan from ESPN Chicago. Attendees will have the opportunity to get to know who's who in Chicago sports in this intimate setting.

This year's Summit will take a deep dive into some of Chicago's most trailblazing sports endeavors and franchises, including:



Preparations to bring the PGA Presidents Cup, one of the world's largest golf events, to the Medinah Country Club in Illinois in 2026

A behind-the-scenes look at the Chicago Marathon, which hosts 40,000 runners and 1.7 million spectators through 29 different neighborhoods Chicago Red Stars owner Laura Ricketts discussing rebuilding and goal setting for the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Red Stars, which had four players represent their nations at the 2024 Summer Olympics

The Summit will also cover the role of big data in sports. A panel will discuss how data can be used to inform sports performance and player health, as well as how it can help predict franchise success.

"Our sports science committee is going to present it in a way so people can really understand how data can be used to change the landscape above and beyond typical things like athleticism, strength and training," Cole says.

Knowledge sharing

Trademarks of the Summit include organic knowledge sharing and open

mic opportunities to ask questions.

"People will often take the opportunity to ask questions of the many different resources in the room," says Cole. "For example, there are often many people from Midwest Orthopaedics at the Summit, and we make ourselves available to everyone. We get a lot of questions, and we like it."

As both researchers and clinical leaders in the field, the team at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush represents the vital role of health care in sports. The team also deeply understands how philanthropic support for research can continue to improve patients' lives.

"Our team of highly trained experts is actively involved in basic science and clinical research -- and we're teaching the next generation of clinician-scientists, as well," says Cole.

To support Rush's research and commitment to propelling the field of orthopedics forward, join us at the 2024 Chicago Sports Summit . You can purchase tickets online or sponsor a table , or learn about other sponsorship opportunities .

