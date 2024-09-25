Low Alcohol Beverages Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.65 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Low Alcohol Beverages Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The low alcohol beverages market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.25 billion in 2023 to $1.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, regulatory initiatives, innovation in product development, social trends and cultural shifts, marketing and branding strategies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Low Alcohol Beverages Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The low alcohol beverages market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global wellness movement, environmental sustainability, demographic changes, retail landscape evolution, investments and collaborations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Low Alcohol Beverages Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Low Alcohol Beverages Market

The increasing demand for a healthier lifestyle is expected to boost the growth of the low-alcohol beverages market going forward. The preference for a healthier lifestyle includes the intake of healthy beverages, which refers to a drink that is fit for consumption. Consumers believe that incorporating healthful fluids into daily life can help individuals become healthier, and low-alcohol beverages are often touted as having fewer calories and sugar than their full-alcohol substitutes, which can support a healthy lifestyle, therefore, the increasing demand for a healthier lifestyle is expected to boost the low-alcohol beverages market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Low Alcohol Beverages Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Constellation Brands Inc., Heineken NV, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Bacardi Limited, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Royal Unibrew AS, Abita Brewing Company, Aftershock Brewing Co., Bells Brewery Inc., Accolade Wines Ltd., Diageo PLC, Allagash Brewing Company, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Beam Suntory Inc., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., Sapporo Breweries Ltd., United Breweries Group, Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd., Carlton & United Breweries Ltd., Hansen Holding A/S, Curious Elixirs, Floreat Wines, Gnista Spirits, Athletic Brewing Company, Carlsberg AS, BrewDog PLC, Brooklyn Brewery Corp., Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma .

What Are The Dominant Trends In Low Alcohol Beverages Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the low-alcohol beverages market are focusing on developing innovative products such as lemon-dou craft to drive revenues in their market. Lemon-Dou is a ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage which is a sparkling water and alcohol beverage with a lemon flavor that has grown in popularity in a number of nations.

How Is The Global Low Alcohol Beverages Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Low Alcohol Beer, Low Alcohol Spirits, Low Alcohol Wine, Low-Alcohol RTD, Low Alcohol Ciders

2) By Distribution Channel: Store-Based, Non-Store Based

3) By Application: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Retailers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Low Alcohol Beverages Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Low Alcohol Beverages Market Definition

Low-alcohol beverages refer to drinks having a lower ABV (alcohol strength by volume) of 0.5% to 1.2%. The low-alcohol beverages do not include diuretics, which do not cause any dehydration and assist the body in keeping hydrated.

Low Alcohol Beverages Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global low alcohol beverages market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Low Alcohol Beverages Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low alcohol beverages market size, low alcohol beverages market drivers and trends, low alcohol beverages market major players and low alcohol beverages market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024



Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024



Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.