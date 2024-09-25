Piedmont Advantage Credit Union Marks 75 Years Of Service With Special Recognitions And A Vision For The Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) celebrated its 75th Annual Membership Meeting on Tuesday, commemorating its long history of service while outlining a vision for future growth.

President & CEO Dion Williams, Chairman of the Board Tom Mekis and special guest Kristina Ray from the North Carolina Credit Union Division delivered inspiring remarks emphasizing PACU's unwavering support for its members and the communities it serves.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presents Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's President & CEO Dion Williams with a proclamation declaring,“From this day forward, each year, the tenth day of December, the official date of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's formation, shall be known as Piedmont Advantage Credit Union Day” in the City of Winston-Salem.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, PACU also received special recognition from Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines , who presented a proclamation declaring, "From this day forward, each year, the tenth day of December, the official date of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's formation, shall be known as Piedmont Advantage Credit Union Day" in the City of Winston-Salem.

"This significant honor by Mayor Joines reflects our deep ties in Winston-Salem and our ongoing commitment to serving communities throughout the Triad and Charlotte regions," Williams said. "We wouldn't be here celebrating 75 years without the dedication of our staff, volunteers and members."

Ray, who leads the North Carolina Credit Union Division as its Administrator, acknowledged PACU has experienced much change over the years.

"One of the most significant changes occurred when Piedmont Aviation Credit Union transformed into Piedmont Advantage. Your credit union saw a need to expand its offerings to regional communities, grow your branch footprint and increase accessibility," Ray said, adding that because of this decision, Piedmont Advantage is now in the history books as the eleventh oldest existing North Carolina state-chartered credit union.

Speaking to over 100 PACU members in attendance, Williams stressed that it is people, community and solutions he views as driving PACU's future growth. Highlights include:



PACU remains committed to serving members at every stage of their financial journey. From financial literacy programs for youth to certified financial counseling, PACU offers resources to support members in achieving their goals. The Member Investment Solutions Program, which now manages over $100 million in assets, continues to grow as members plan for retirement.



PACU Foundation has made strides in charitable giving, raising over $100,000 since it was formed in 2020 to support residents overcoming financial hardship. Chairman Mekis echoed the importance of community and volunteerism, stating, "We exist to serve you, our member-owners, the same today as we did in 1949. There's just a lot more member-owners today, and we embrace the opportunity for continued growth."

A significant upgrade to a core banking system this year laid the foundation for PACU's future, with plans to launch a new website by early 2025 that will be easy, fast, responsive and secure. Despite these advancements, Williams emphasized the credit union's commitment to maintaining its human touch. "We choose people over artificial intelligence."

The 75th Annual Meeting also featured remarks from the PACU Foundation and special recognitions from elected and appointment officials.



Golden-Rumer, President of the PACU Foundation, the credit union's charitable affiliate, cited the mission of the foundation: "To help create strong, sustainable financial health in our local communities by using the power of cooperative efforts to enable dreams to take flight and soar." She emphasized the references to "cooperative efforts" and "flight" intentionally aligned the foundation with the credit union movement and PACU's history in aviation.



Moxley, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Ted Bud , extended the senator's congratulations to PACU for its remarkable legacy of service and community impact.

State Senator Paul Lowe praised PACU's dedication to its members and contributions to the regional economy, noting the credit union's continued leadership in financial services.

Mekis reflected on the solid foundation of volunteerism that continues to define PACU's governance. "A unique aspect of credit unions is governance by volunteers. The Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee serve without compensation. It's a labor of love to represent the more than 30,000 Piedmont Advantage Credit Union members."

Mekis also honored long-standing volunteers, including George Price, the longest-serving Board member with 63 years of service, and four Directors with Emeritus status: Ramon Hoots, John Reece, Gene Sharp and Jim Taylor, Chairman Emeritus after 51 years of service, 30 years of which were as Chairman of the Board.

Both Williams and Mekis shared an optimistic outlook for PACU's future. Mekis noted, "The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that's a good thing. We are still a financial cooperative, and 'profits' are returned to the membership through low fees, favorable rates and investments in service delivery channels, like branches and technology."

Williams summed up the credit union's next chapter. "Our focus on people, community and solutions is clear. But what binds it all together is our focus on belonging. PACU is a growing family here to help you achieve your financial goals for all financial life stages."

The Annual Meeting was held at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

